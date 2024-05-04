Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tony Winner Edgar Lansbury, Brother of Angela Lansbury, Dead at 94

Getty

Edgar Lansbury, a Tony-winning producer and brother of late TV & Film star Angela Lansbury has died ... according to a post from one of his former stars.

Peggy Gordon -- who appeared in the original off-Broadway cast for the show "Godspell" -- shared the news on Facebook earlier this week. She didn't provide a cause of death but said his memorial would take place in the fall.

Edgar Lansbury Angela_sub
Getty

Edgar, born in London in 1930, first rose to prominence on the Broadway scene in the early 1960s ... when his show "The Subject Was Roses" starring Martin Sheen won him the Tony Award for Best Play.

He produced hit shows like "Godspell," "American Buffalo," "Gypsy," "Waiting for Godot," and "Lennon" ... and made a jump into the film and TV world with adaptations of 'TSWR' and "Godspell."

Of course ... most people would recognize him more as Angela's little bro. In fact, Angela's success in H'Wood led to Edgar and his twin brother, Bruce, coming to Los Angeles where he attended UCLA and began a career as an artist before switching to producing. Angela passed away in 2022.

Edgar even wrote a book about his famous fam back in 2020 titled "The Magic of Believing: A Lansbury Family Memoir" -- featuring stories about Angela and focused on their mother Charlotte's relentless belief.

Getty

Edgar's survived by his wife Louise Peabody and his six children.

He was 94.

RIP

