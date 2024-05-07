Boy Scouts Changing Name for Inclusivity, Swiss Army Knives Lose Blade

The times are a-changin' in the U.S. of A -- 'cause the Boy Scouts are dropping their boys from their official name ... and the famous Swiss Army Knife isn't even a knife anymore.

We'll start with the Scouts ... which just announced Tuesday that they're changing their org name for the first time in over 100 years -- going from Boy Scouts of America to just Scouting America ... all in the name of inclusivity, apparently, as they now welcome girls.

In addition to letting females into their ranks, the Boy Scouts also allow openly gay boys in as well. In light of these changes over the years, they're pivoting to a broader umbrella.

There's also another reason they're doing this ... money. The honchos of Boy Scouts say their memberships are at all-time lows ... and they gotta find a way to get more people involved. Now, they're opening the doors for everybody, it seems, in hopes of achieving that.

BTW, the decision to let girls into the Boy Scouts caused beef with the Girls Scouts of the USA -- which, as far as we can tell, isn't following suit with their org name. The company actually sued the Boy Scouts back in 2020 for allegedly torpedoing their recruitment efforts.

As if this wasn't wild enough ... there's more! The makers of the iconic Swiss Army Knife -- which has multiple tools folded within its design -- are now getting rid of their most notable feature ... vowing to remove the actual blade from all future knives they manufacture.

The reason is two-fold ... government regulations in European countries are tightening up on the knife front. Also, they say their customers just aren't using the blade all that much. 🤷🏽‍♂️