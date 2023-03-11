$2.04B Powerball Winner Edwin Castro Was Boy Scout, Athlete in High School

Edwin Castro, the recent winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball prize, grew up in Los Angeles and was once a prominent Boy Scout and high school athlete ... TMZ has learned.

Our sources tell us 30-year-old Edwin rose all the way to Eagle Scout during his time in the scouts, and he attended Crescenta Valley High School in La Crescenta, CA ... not far from Joe's Service Center in Altadena, where he purchased the winning lottery ticket.

In addition to being a Boy Scout, we're told Edwin played football and baseball in high school ... our sources say he grew up in a "wholesome family" that frequently took fishing trips.

Our sources say Edwin, who studied architecture at Woodbury University in Burbank, is a quiet guy with a kind heart.

Since striking it rich, Edwin's already used some of his new money to buy a swanky $25.5 million pad in the Hollywood Hills ... one month after claiming his lump sum payment of $997,600,000 before taxes.

Edwin's new crib has all the bells and whistles, including a home gym, garage parking for seven cars and a motor court ... and we're told he has a passion for classic cars and fitness.

As we reported, Edwin was being sued by a man who claimed the winning lotto ticket was actually stolen, claiming Edwin was involved in the alleged theft ... but the lottery says they have the utmost confidence Edwin's the rightful winner.

One source told us, "Winning the lotto couldn't have happened to a better guy."