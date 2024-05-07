Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Travis Kelce Kentucky Derby, Tom Brady Roast, Jim Jones

Getty/Netflix/TMZ

We're starting the week off strong here at TMZ -- and that goes doubly for our TV topics!!!

LIVING UP TO THE HYPE
Let's kick things off with 'TMZ Live,' where Charles and Babcock talked about the roast seen-round-the-world -- and it came courtesy of none other than Tom Brady himself, the GOAT.

Safe to say ... he took some slings and arrows, but a lot of other folks caught strays as well.

Next up, we got 'TMZ on TV' ... where the gang talked about Jim Jones' ugly brawl on an airport escalator -- where he seemed to hold his own ... but, to be honest, at what cost???

2 ON 1
Finally, we land on 'TMZ Sports' ... where Mike and Mojo tackled Travis Kelce at the Derby!

KELCE'S BIG WEEKEND
