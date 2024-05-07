TMZ TV Hot Takes: Travis Kelce Kentucky Derby, Tom Brady Roast, Jim Jones

We're starting the week off strong here at TMZ -- and that goes doubly for our TV topics!!!

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Let's kick things off with 'TMZ Live,' where Charles and Babcock talked about the roast seen-round-the-world -- and it came courtesy of none other than Tom Brady himself, the GOAT.

Safe to say ... he took some slings and arrows, but a lot of other folks caught strays as well.

TMZ on TV

Next up, we got 'TMZ on TV' ... where the gang talked about Jim Jones' ugly brawl on an airport escalator -- where he seemed to hold his own ... but, to be honest, at what cost???

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ Sports

Finally, we land on 'TMZ Sports' ... where Mike and Mojo tackled Travis Kelce at the Derby!