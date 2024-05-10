Patrick Beverley Doing 'Amazing' After Suspension ... Laughs Off Jokes

Play video content BACKGRID

Patrick Beverley isn't hiding his face after getting hit with a four-game suspension ... popping up one of the most popular restaurants in L.A. just hours after news of his punishment broke -- and despite the recent drama, he said he's doing "amazing."

The Milwaukee Bucks guard and his partner, Mandana Bolourchi, dined at Craig's in West Hollywood on Thursday ... a regular spot for cameras to post up in hopes of running into celebrities.

The photogs in attendance cracked a few jokes with Pat Bev as the duo made their exit from the eatery ... referencing the incident in which he threw a ball at two different fans in the crowd during last week's game against the Indiana Pacers -- as well as his tiff he had with a reporter shortly afterward.

35-year-old Beverley -- who recently apologized and called his actions inexcusable -- took the comments in stride ... and when asked how he was doing, the hooper said he was in great spirits.

The upcoming free agent will miss the first handful of contests of the 2024-25 campaign ... but the dude clearly ain't sweating it, at least for now.