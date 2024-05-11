Meghan McCain Doesn't Talk To Main Hosts From 'The View,' Won't Return

Meghan McCain's done with "The View" ... saying producers wouldn't bring her back to the show, and frankly she wouldn't want to do it even if they asked.

The television personality and podcaster sat down with Page Six for an interview -- published Saturday -- and opened up about her time on the hit talk show ... and she says she's leaving that all in the past.

MM says there's "not a chance in hell" producers will ask her to come back to the show ... and, adds she doesn't really wanna 'cause she feels people are finally starting to take her seriously.

McCain says she thinks it's because people see the work she's putting in ... putting out podcast episodes while still taking care of two kids at home -- saying, it's kinda gotten the whole "nepo baby" insinutation to die down.

Meghan joined "The View" back in 2017 and became a permanent fixture on it for the next four years before quitting in 2021.

Plus McCain says she's not on great terms with her former costars ... saying she doesn't really talk to anyone she hosted with -- like Whoopi Goldberg or Joy Behar. That said, she plans to have Rosie O'Donnell on an upcoming episode of her podcast, who hosted before her time -- so, she still has some ties.