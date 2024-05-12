Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden behind this squared-out star is a gal who wears lots of hats ... actress, producer, comedian but her top role is MOM. Do you have what it takes to guess the lady rockin' this grinning smile? Do it for the moms!

Yes, she's one hot momma to two beautiful girls -- who actually played her on-screen kiddos with Paul Rudd in "This Is 40" -- but going back to the '90s... she played Julian McGrath-Gerrity's stepmother in "Big Daddy".

It's quite obvi she loves spending time with her baby daddy, Mr. Judd.