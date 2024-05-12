King of B-Movies Roger Corman Dead at 98

Roger Corman, the legendary filmmaker of low budget horror flicks who launched the Hollywood careers of Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese and many others, has died.

The so-called "King of the B-Movies" passed away Thursday at his home in Santa Monica, CA with his family surrounding him. His daughter Catherine confirmed his death, but did not disclose a cause.

In a statement posted to Instagram Saturday night, Roger's family described him as "generous, open-hearted and kind to all those who knew him," as well as a "devoted and selfless father."

His family noted that when Corman was once asked how he wanted to be remembered, he replied, "I was a filmmaker, just that."

He'll get that wish, no doubt. Throughout his fabled career beginning in 1954, Roger directed and/or produced more than 300 films on tight budgets, as low as $29,000. Most of his blood-splattered movies were brought to life with producer Samuel Z. Arkoff for American International Pictures.

Over the years, he developed a huge cult following as his many fans relished watching his cheap, no frills movies, like “A Bucket of Blood” (1959), “The Masque of the Red Death” (1964), “The Wild Angels” (1966) and “The Little Shop of Horrors” (1960).

Roger was also responsible for giving some of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers their start. Among his director proteges were Jonathan Demme, Peter Bogdanovich and Ron Howard, along with Coppola and Scorsese.

In addition, Jack Nicholson had Roger to thank for giving him his first movie part as the lead in “The Cry Baby Killer” (1958). Jack featured in a total of 8 Corman films.

Roger is survived by his wife Julie and his daughters Catherine and Mary.

He was 98.