Bull Attacks Female Tourist on Cabo Beach, Horrifying Video

Play video content Storyful

Forget shark attacks, beachgoers in Mexico are more concerned with the terrifying bull that battered and trampled a woman in the sand ... a bizarre encounter caught on camera.

Check it out -- the woman refuses to get outta the way, and instead tries to get her beach bag away from the bull. Despite others on the beach warning her to get away, she persists until the massive beast goes berserk ... charging at her and tossing her around the beach while others watch in shock.

The woman had plenty of opportunity to scoot before the attack, and you can hear someone yelling and pleading with her ... "Lady, you're playing with fire right now. Please don't do that."

But the clueless tourist didn't budge. Instead, it looks like she started feeding the bull while trying to gather her things. When she tried to move its head out of the way, the steer had enough, and immediately got aggressive.

As you can see the bull goes to town, plowing her into the sand -- onlookers are screaming trying to distract the animal, but no one attempted to physically intervene ... no doubt, fearful they'd become its next target.

Miraculously, the woman didn't appear to be seriously hurt -- she got back on her feet, only after a brave woman charged forward to throw water on the bull ... which finally sent it packing.