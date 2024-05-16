Glen Powell's Parents Hilariously Troll Him At 'Hit Man' Premiere

Glen Powell is one of Hollywood's hottest leading man these days -- but don’t tell his parents that, 'cause they're keeping him grounded with some good old-fashioned teasing.

Check out the pics ... the movie star was at the premiere of his new Netflix film "Hit Man" in his hometown of Austin, Texas, Wednesday -- but his parents, Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr., stole the show with cardboard signs hilariously trolling their son.

Standing behind him, his mom's sign read, "Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen" ... while his dad's said, "It's never gonna happen" -- a quote seemingly taken from "Mean Girls."

Glen told ET the signs were inspired by mean posts about him online, which he doesn’t read, but his parents do -- but given the lighthearted relationship, they thought it’d be a riot to bring those zingers to the event. Indeed, very meta ... and it's damn funny too.

It probably goes without saying, Glen is huge in Hollywood right now -- so the notion people are saying he's never "going to happen" is wild. His recent successes include blockbusters like "Top Gun: Maverick" -- and don't forget "Anyone But You" with Sydney Sweeney.

Point is ... he's already happened, and he's probably here to stay for the long haul.