King Charles Now Richer Than Queen Elizabeth ... But Not Paul McCartney!!!

King Charles is already topping his late mother, the beloved Queen Elizabeth II, in one major way ... thanks to some superior financial planning.

The Sunday Times dropped their 2024 Rich List Friday ... which highlighted the wealthiest people in the UK, and unsurprisingly His Royal Highness made the list, but the standout fact is his net worth is worth far exceeds the former Windsor monarch's.

According to the list, the King is worth $770 million -- which shockingly only makes him the 258th richest person in the country. His fortune jumped significantly in the last year ... as his 2023 wealth was notably $12 million less.

Still, as we mentioned, Charles' $770 million is over $300 million more than the personal wealth Elizabeth had at the time of her death in 2022. The report says Charles raked in some serious dough through the profits of his Duchy of Cornwall ... squirreling away that money, especially after losing $21 million to Princess Diana in their divorce.

The duchy is a large estate, worth about $1 billion and includes lots of properties. The king reportedly increased the duchy's profits by 42.6% over a 10-year period.

BTW, Prince William inherited the duchy after his dad became king -- so, yeah ... that's how the rich get richer. Generational wealth, much?

Still, Charles' wealth is mere crumbs in comparison to others on the list. Paul McCartney was included on the list ... making history as the first UK musician to become a billionaire.

In fact, the Beatles star and his wife Nancy ranked almost a hundred spots over their king, as they're estimated to be worth $1.27 billion.

They also beat out J.K. Rowling, Elton John, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, and Simon Cowell.