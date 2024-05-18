Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Goodfellas' Trigger Warning on AMC Sparks Online Backlash

'Goodfellas' Receives Trigger Warning on AMC ... Internet Slams Addition

"Goodfellas" may not have aged so well to some audiences ... receiving a trigger warning from the AMC over outdated stereotypes -- and, it's causing an online backlash.

Ken Lovett -- a former reporter for the New York Post -- shared a picture of a trigger warning he says played right before the flick on TV to X earlier this week ... warning audiences about potentially offensive content in the Martin Scorsese film.

The warning cites "language and/or offensive cultural stereotypes that are inconsistent with today's standards of inclusion."

As you can imagine, even having a trigger warning -- which AMC says it added back in 2020 mind you -- is starting a riot online ... with many people calling out wokeness and the oversensitive left for marring the classic by adding the warning.

To be fair ... the gangster classic's full of casual racism and misogyny -- but, defenders are saying that's consistent with the times. After all, it is a period piece.

In fact, the New York Post spoke with former cop Bo Dietl -- who plays a small part in the film -- and he's blasting the move, saying the movie tells it how it really was on the tough New York City streets.

We don't know how some of the film's stars feel about it ... we've reached out to Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci -- so far, no word back. We've also reached out to AMC.

That said, some actors have slammed trigger warnings in recent days ... including Dame Judi Dench who told sensitive people not to go to the theater at all if they're easily triggered.

Only one way to settle this debate ... vote below!

Goodfellas Trigger Warning ...

