'GMA3' Anchor DeMarco Morgan's New Bike Shorts Hide Bulge After Drama

DeMarco Morgan is apparently turning a new leaf on the bike trail -- and by that, we mean he's changed up his bike short colors ... and you can see a lot less bulge this time!

ICYMI ... the new 'GMA3' anchor -- who replaced T.J. Holmes after his exit over his Amy Robach affair -- sent the Internet into a tizzy by posting pics of himself in bike shorts ... where there his package was seriously noticeable.

At the time, we were told ABC staffers were rattled over the photos ... and it looks like DeMarco has taken note, as he's debuted some new workout pics -- which are far safer for work, at least in terms of what you can (or can't see).

The host took to IG Sunday, sharing a photo of himself and trainer Eric Graham before embarking on the GFNY NYC cycling race. DeMarco and Eric dressed for the occasion, rocking black bike shorts ... which didn't seem to highlight his privates -- unlike before.

Still, fans couldn't get enough of the upload ... applauding the TV personality for doubling down on his workout look and refusing to ditch his love of bike shorts.

DeMarco has notably not taken down the original NSFW post ... as the upload remains on his Instagram feed to this day -- bulge and all.

Remember, sources previously told TMZ that DeMarco had been urged to remove the bike short shot. Per our sources, the anchor didn't initially heed the feedback ... as he thought people were overreacting to the whole situation.