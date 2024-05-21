40 Flamingos Killed After Colliding with Mumbai Flight, Carcasses Scattered

Play video content

There are 40 fewer flamingos in India after a disastrous airstrike -- the exotic birds were taken out by an Emirates airliner coming in for a landing in Mumbai, and the carcasses were scattered around the airport.

Flight EK 508, carrying 300 passengers from Dubai, sustained some damage but safely landed moments after colliding with the flock -- and images of the aftermath, and subsequent cleanup, are graphic.

Residents from nearby Ghatkopar alerted wildlife groups about the mutilated remains of the birds ... which you can see in the video as the Forest Department recovers the carcasses. Officials are reporting broken pieces of wings, claws, and beaks strewn all over the area.

A local wildlife welfare group is sending the remains to a laboratory to conduct necropsies. While the cause of death might seem obvious, one official says they're investigating because it's uncommon for so many flamingos to be killed in one shot.

There are a few theories floating around about why this tragedy occurred. Some believe new power lines running through the sanctuary area might've disoriented the birds, causing them to fly into passing planes.

Others think disturbances in the nearby wetlands area might have made the flock fly in a different path.