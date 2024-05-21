Jennifer Garner Sobs Uncontrollably at Eldest Daughter Violet's Graduation

Looks like Jennifer Garner might need a tissue or two, 'cause she got a bit teary-eyed as her oldest daughter, Violet, officially became a high school graduate!

The actress shared an emotional IG post Monday ... with one clip of her sobbing on a plane, saying she didn't know how she was gonna make it through the teen's major milestone -- and then some pics from the ceremony itself.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As you can see, Jen was just like any other doting mom -- clapping away and wiping away her tears while coming to terms with her daughter getting ready to leave the nest.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (bless our hearts 🥺♥️🤣)" she wrote in the caption -- which drew some support from her buddy Reese Witherspoon.

The "Big Little Lies" star, who's already sent her children Ava and Deacon off to college, chimed in, saying, "Oh honey... I know. 😢❤️. You've done a great job, mama! I'll be here for support and lots of hugs."

As we know, along with Violet, Jen also shares Fin and Samuel with ex Ben Affleck, who's currently in the midst of divorce speculation with J Lo.