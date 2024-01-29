Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Seen Together in L.A.

Here's something you almost never see ... Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck photographed with Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

But that's exactly what everyone saw Sunday after the famous trio left a musical performance at a Los Angeles school with the kids Garner shares with Affleck, namely Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, along with Emme, 15, who J Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

TMZ obtained these rare images showing Garner walking out of the school with Seraphina and Samuel following the event. Just behind them, Ben and Jen were strolling with Emme, while the three had a little convo. What we did not see was Lopez and Affleck interacting with Garner.

Still, everyone seemed totally chill, as if viewing them in the same frame was no big deal. And maybe it wasn't.

You may recall in November ... Affleck and Garner were filmed laughing it up as they attended Samuel's basketball game in Santa Monica. Clearly, the two movie stars were enjoying co-parenting together – and now it seems Lopez is part of that equation with Sunday's outing.

As we reported ... Affleck was married to Garner for 13 years, divorcing in 2018 after having three kids: Seraphina, Samuel and their oldest child, Violet Anne, 18. In 2021, Affleck rekindled his previous romance with Lopez before the two tied the knot the following year.