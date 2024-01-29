Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Seen Together in L.A.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spotted With Jennifer Garner At School Event ... Co-Parenting In Los Angeles

1/29/2024 6:11 AM PT
ben affleck jenniger garner and jennifer lopez
Backgrid

Here's something you almost never see ... Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck photographed with Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

But that's exactly what everyone saw Sunday after the famous trio left a musical performance at a Los Angeles school with the kids Garner shares with Affleck, namely Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, along with Emme, 15, who J Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

ben affleck jenniger garner and jennifer lopez
Backgrid

TMZ obtained these rare images showing Garner walking out of the school with Seraphina and Samuel following the event. Just behind them, Ben and Jen were strolling with Emme, while the three had a little convo. What we did not see was Lopez and Affleck interacting with Garner.

ben affleck jenniger garner and jennifer lopez
Backgrid

Still, everyone seemed totally chill, as if viewing them in the same frame was no big deal. And maybe it wasn't.

X17

You may recall in November ... Affleck and Garner were filmed laughing it up as they attended Samuel's basketball game in Santa Monica. Clearly, the two movie stars were enjoying co-parenting together – and now it seems Lopez is part of that equation with Sunday's outing.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Together
Getty

As we reported ... Affleck was married to Garner for 13 years, divorcing in 2018 after having three kids: Seraphina, Samuel and their oldest child, Violet Anne, 18. In 2021, Affleck rekindled his previous romance with Lopez before the two tied the knot the following year.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding
Backgrid

Ben now plays stepdad to Lopez's 15-year-old twins -- Max and Emme -- from the actresses' marriage to singer, Marc Anthony. Lopez divorced Anthony in 2014.

