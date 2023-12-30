Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ben Affleck Drives Jennifer Lopez Around St. Barts in Mini Moke Jeep

Ben Affleck Quick, Jenny ... to the Bart-Mobile!!! Drivin' Mrs. Lopez on Vacay

12/30/2023 12:47 PM PT
JLO and Ben ride a mini moke in St Barths
Mega

Ben Affleck is playing chauffeur for the missus on their tropical end-of-year vacay -- driving Jennifer Lopez around in a teeny tiny vehicle that he definitely looks too big to be in.

Hubby was behind the wheel Friday in a Mini Moke -- which is basically a toy Jeep for adults -- while cruising around St. Barts with his wife riding passenger ... and like we said, BA seems to be a bit crammed in there, even though Jen's enjoying the ride.

JLO and Ben ride a mini moke in St Barths
Mega

They were out enjoying the day in the capital of Gustavia ... where we're told they hit up Arawak Cafe for a bite, and later did some shopping at Jacques Zolty (a perfume store) and Bulgari (a jewelry shop) while perusing the town.

Of course, they were shoulder to shoulder for their stroll -- with Ben wrapping Jen up tight.

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Bikini In St Barts
Launch Gallery
Jenny From The Bart Launch Gallery
Mega

Earlier in the week, J Lo was spotted out on the beach in a bikini -- where her toned body was on display. No sign of Ben there -- but the dude was front and center in the streets.

Their kids don't look to be with 'em for this little getaway ... so, a little alone time, it seems.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later