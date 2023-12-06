Jennifer Lopez Shows Skin in Breastplate Outfit Next to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was dangerously close to going topless at a Hollywood event -- if that grabs your attention, then you're just like her husband ... who was loving her outfit!

J Lo appeared Tuesday night at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in L.A. -- alongside Ben Affleck -- and her top appeared to be nothing but a breastplate that covered just enough to keep things legal.

It was certainly a fashion statement ... and like we said, BA appeared to dig the look -- 'cause he was packing on the PDA with his wife, whispering sweet-nothings into her ear and smooching her in front of cameras.

Now, as far as what sort of hardware was given to her inside ... Jen received another Icon Award, and she even gave a moving speech reflecting on her status in showbiz.

Jennifer Lopez being honored with The Icon Award at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood 2023. pic.twitter.com/BBclHPGtDi — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) December 6, 2023 @BenniferUpdates

Jennifer said while she might not have any of the prestigious accolades a lot of A-listers in this town have hanging on their walls -- from Oscars to Grammys and everything in between -- she still felt like she'd left an impact with her art and work ... and the crowd agreed.

Speaking of her bona fides ... J Lo has a new album coming out on Feb. 16 -- it's called "This Is Me ... Now," and it marks her 9th studio project. Her lead single, "Can't Get Enough" is getting released early next month, so she ain't done cranking out content just yet.