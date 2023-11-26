Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Kiss On Couch While Furniture Shopping

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bought a palace of a home earlier this year, but even all these months later ... they still appear to be trying to furnish the place, or so it seems.

The couple went shopping Saturday, hitting up a furniture/interior design store in L.A. ... and plopping down on one of the display couches on the floor to test it out a bit. They were photographed from outside, and it looks like they did a bit more than just sit and chill.

Take a look for yourself ... Jen and Ben were feeling a little romantic, smooching one another as they cozied up on the model sofa -- and chitchatting a bit here and there too.

Unclear if they ended up making a purchase or not -- whether it was the couch or otherwise -- but it looks like they're the type of people who like to see and feel what's gonna be in their house ... as opposed to just blind online catalog shopping, which they could easily do.

Again, J Lo and BA purchased their new estate way back in May -- throwing down $60 million for a huge property in Bev Hills ... which they started moving into right away. Based on pics of that whole process at the time, it seemed they each had a fair amount of stuff.

The pad itself has a lot of space to fill -- so snapping up extra furniture, even now, isn't all that crazy. Their mansion has 12 bedrooms, plus a ton of other rooms for lounging and whatnot. Safe to say, it takes time to deck it out ... especially if they're in-person shoppers.

What's funny ... Jen and Ben are just like the rest of us in this regard. The only difference is that most folks are hitting Ashley -- and they're swinging by an upscale decor showroom, with prices that quickly run up into the 5 figures and beyond.