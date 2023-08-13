Jennifer Lopez Sings Karaoke in Italy, Does Her Best Gloria Gaynor

Play video content BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez might be on vacation, but that doesn't mean she won't pick up a microphone if the mood strikes ... which is exactly what happened on this Italian island Saturday.

The actress/singer hit up a joint in Capri called Anema e Core -- which is a restaurant/live music venue ... where tons of stars have visited over the years, including J Lo. Looks like she wanted to hit up again for the good vibes ... and definitely contributed to them too.

Watch ... Jen was handed a mic, and got to work -- with the background music for Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" starting to swell ... and JLo getting ready to belt.

Soon, the song starts ... and Jennifer launches into the first verse with a lot of gusto. The crowd that was all around her definitely got into it quickly -- as did her entourage, who started wailing on a tambourine and hyping the moment even more. It was pretty cool, TBH.

In addition to 'IWS,' Jen also sang her own song -- "Let's Get Loud" -- and that too got applause. No sign of Ben Affleck anywhere for this trip ... seems Jen's flying solo here.