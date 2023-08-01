Jennifer Lopez Dances on Tables at Her Birthday Bash

Play video content onthejlo.com

Jennifer Lopez isn't gonna shy away from flashing her moves, not even at 54 -- 'cause she hopped up on a table and did exactly that as a group of her closest peeps celebrated her big day.

J Lo rang in another year with a bash that went down last week at her new $60 million Bev Hills pad, which she and hubby Ben Affleck scooped up in May. Jen says Ben hosted the shindig, inviting their closest family and friends over.

Clearly, she was feelin' fantastic -- getting low on top of the table to Lizzo's "About Damn Time" ... all while her pals cheered her on.

Ya don't see Ben in the clip, but he was definitely there ... maybe cheering his boo on from somewhere off-camera. Dancing isn't his role in this relationship. Or hey, maybe the host was keeping busy behind the scenes!

ICYMI, Jennifer shared a bunch of looks -- she did a few fit changes -- from her party, and added, it's "always a good day when Lola comes to play" ... a shout-out to her self-proclaimed alter ego. According to her, Lola's a lot more playful and carefree than regular ol' J Lo.

It looks like Jennifer and "Lola" are enjoying their time in the new home.

TMZ broke the story, the happy couple sealed the deal on the massive mansion after 2 years of house hunting, and it comes with sweet stuff like a spa, whiskey lounge, massage room, and even a boxing ring.