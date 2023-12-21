Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Struggle with Media-Driven 'PTSD' From First Relationship

Jennifer Lopez says she and hubby Ben Affleck still suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder from the media frenzy during their first go around as a couple over 20 years ago.

J Lo sat down for an interview with Variety to promote her new album and film by the same name, "This Is Me ... Now," which documents her latest love affair with Ben and their marriage in 2022.

During the chat, J Lo started talking about her first relationship with Ben back in the early 2000s, revealing they both have PTSD to this day as a result of the media craziness.

The two were supposed to tie the knot in 2003, but they canceled their plans and eventually broke up.

Then, in 2021, they got back together and had a whirlwind romance before walking down the aisle together the following year.

J Lo now says they have a much better handle on all the scrutiny that comes with fame since "we're older" and "we're wiser."

She added, "We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are."

J Lo admits some members of her team weren't so keen on her publicly sharing the intimate details of her relationship with Ben.

But she ignored them, saying, “As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it."