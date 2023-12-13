Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jennifer Lopez Shows Of Lavish Gold-Themed Christmas Decorations

JENNIFER LOPEZ SHOWS OFF FESTIVE MANSION MAKEOVER ... Glimmers In Gold!!

12/13/2023 6:31 AM PT
jennifer lopez in front of christmas tree

All that glitters is gold ... well, that's according to Jennifer Lopez, who showed off her lavish Christmas decorations.

In posts shared to her IG Tuesday, J Lo took fans inside her $60M mega-mansion she shares with her husband, Ben Affleck .... showing off her opulent Christmas tree with an array of gold ornaments.

jennifer lopez in front of christmas tree

Jennifer was clearly in the festive spirit as she posed in front of the tree in a chic white shirt tucked into a long gold brocade skirt with glamorous pearl embellishments.

Stars Getting Into The Holiday Spirit
Launch Gallery
'Tis The Season! Launch Gallery

It's not just the interior that has Jennifer feeling Christmassy ... it's the outside of the abode, too ... giving off cozy "Home Alone" vibes with wraparound wreath porch decorations.

Celebrities Light Up Mansions With Extravagant Merry Makeovers
Launch Gallery
Hollywood Is LIT! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

She's just one of many A-listers going big adorning their mansions this year ... with hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights surely being seen from outer space.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later