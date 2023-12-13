Jennifer Lopez Shows Of Lavish Gold-Themed Christmas Decorations

All that glitters is gold ... well, that's according to Jennifer Lopez, who showed off her lavish Christmas decorations.

In posts shared to her IG Tuesday, J Lo took fans inside her $60M mega-mansion she shares with her husband, Ben Affleck .... showing off her opulent Christmas tree with an array of gold ornaments.

Jennifer was clearly in the festive spirit as she posed in front of the tree in a chic white shirt tucked into a long gold brocade skirt with glamorous pearl embellishments.

It's not just the interior that has Jennifer feeling Christmassy ... it's the outside of the abode, too ... giving off cozy "Home Alone" vibes with wraparound wreath porch decorations.