Jennifer Garner Takes Her And Jennifer Lopez's Kids To Disneyland

Looks like Jennifer Garner is mixin’ pretty well with her ex Ben Affleck and his new boo Jennifer Lopez -- because she took to the happiest place on Earth over the weekend with not only her daughter, but J-Lo’s kid, too.

The actress was in full chaperone mode at Disneyland Sunday, wrangling a group of teens at the beloved theme park ... having some fun with her youngest daughter, Seraphina, and some of her pals -- as well as Lopez's 15-year-old kid, Emme, whom the singer shares with Marc Anthony.

Seems to be no issues over here with the new family dynamic ... JG even got them all to snap some pics in front of the castle -- with Emme and Seraphina cheesing right next to each other!

As you know, Affleck and Garner pulled the plug on their decade-long marriage back in 2015, with Ben and J-Lo tying the knot last year.