Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Seem Happy Together Despite Reports

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seemed very affectionate during a Saturday shopping spree in Bev Hills ... beating back reports their marriage is on the rocks.

TMZ obtained photos of the couple locking lips and holding hands in full view of everyone on the street. We're told Ben and Jen appeared happy and carefree and very much in love.

They brought along Jen's twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Mark Anthony to check out the playthings in Tom's Toys before hitting an ice cream shop for some treats.

The family outing comes on the heels of media reports speculating Ben and Jen had hit a rough patch in their relationship. Video surfaced showing them in a heated exchange inside their SUV. There was also footage of Jen getting into their Mercedes and Ben firmly shutting the door, but that report was BS ... he was clearly pissed at the photogs, not Jen.

Any tension between the two seems to have subsided ... they appear to be back on track, recently celebrating Mother's Day together with both of their moms.

