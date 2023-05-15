Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate Mother's Day with Their Moms

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck certainly made the most of Mother's Day ... spending time with both their moms for one big familial affair.

J Lo's mama, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and Ben's mom, Christopher Anne Boldt, joined the A-list couple for the Sunday Funday in Los Angeles.

J Lo's twins Emme and Max, as well as Ben's daughter, Seraphina, were also on hand to celebrate the moms -- showing everyone is all still getting along just fine.

BA's son Samuel and oldest daughter Violet appeared to be missing from the family function ... perhaps, spending time with their mother, Jennifer Garner.

Of course, the fun-filled day comes on the heels of new movie releases from both Ben and Jen ... so, even more of a reason to celebrate. J Lo's flick "The Mother" is getting plenty of buzz on Netflix.

As we reported, Ben's flick "Hypnotic" didn't do as well in theaters ... raking in just $2.3 million from ticket sales.

