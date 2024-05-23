Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kelly Rowland Hints Race Played a Factor in Cannes Security Fight

Kelly Rowland Says Race a Factor in Cannes Blowup!!!

STANDING BY HER boundaries
Kelly Rowland is speaking out about her heated exchange with a security guard at the Cannes Film Festival ... and strongly suggesting she was singled out because she's Black.

The Destiny's Child singer addressed the drama Thursday for the first time since the blowup, telling an AP News reporter she "stood [her] ground" during the tense incident out of respect for her boundaries.

kelly rowland red carpet heated
KR says she was "scolded" by the event staffer, while other women on the red carpet "who did not quite look like me" were left alone.

The singer did not share any other details regarding the drama, but Kelly added that she and the security guard know the truth of what happened.

kelly rowland red carpet heated
Kelly had not discussed the incident since she ripped into the festival staffer Tuesday as she walked up the staircase to enter the "Marcello Mio" premiere.

Photos of Kelly snapping quickly went viral, and lip readers were quick to chime in as everyone tried to decipher what had happened.

kelly rowland red carpet heated
As TMZ previously reported, one lip reader suggested Kelly snapped, "Don't talk to me like that," repeating the phrase a number of times.

Some fans have applauded her response, calling her a class act for rising above the drama -- while others have accused her of being a diva.

This is the second dramatic incident Kelly's gotten into this year, as she was previously accused of walking off the 'Today' set over issues with her dressing room.

02/22/24
DODGING QUESTIONS
When asked about that drama, Kelly refused to comment ... and only sent love to Hoda Kotb.

For what it's worth, she's attended Cannes events all week since the viral standoff, and it's been drama-free.

