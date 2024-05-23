Stage Collapses at Mexico Presidential Rally Due to Strong Winds, 9 Dead

Play video content

Tragedy struck in Mexico Wednesday when high winds ripped through a presidential campaign rally, collapsing the stage and taking the lives of 9 people.

The terrifying moment happened on camera as candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez campaigned in a city outside Monterrey -- and as he and several supporters got the crowd chanting, a sudden gust of wind tore down a large video screen at the back of the stage.

Álvarez Máynez and his team were seen scrambling in different directions to take cover as the scaffolding and screen came crashing down onto the stage.

As you can see ... the crowd started running away in panic, but there were still some with their phones out, capturing the whole ordeal in disbelief.

With the winds continuing to rage ferociously, people were desperately trying to find their way to safety under the collapsed tent structure.

Governor of Mexico's Nuevo Leon state, Samuel García confirmed all the deaths in an X post ... adding one of the victims was a minor. He said some of the 54 injured -- at the time -- are in stable condition, while others are undergoing surgery. The injury toll has since risen to 121.

The area was later cordoned off, with heavily armed security personnel monitoring the situation closely.