Triple H Invites Patrick Mahomes To Fight In WWE Ring, 'Let Me Know When!'

If Patrick Mahomes gets bored winning Super Bowls, he's got a place in the WWE ring ... 'cause Triple H just sent out an open invitation to the 2x NFL MVP!

The WWE COO made the offer on Thursday ... a few days after 28-year-old Mahomes appeared on the The Pat McAfee Show where he opened up about his recent Monday Night Raw appearance in April, where he momentarily lent Logan Paul his SB rings, who proceeded to use them as brass knuckles on Jey Uso.

FYI, Pat, aside from hosting one of the most popular sports talk shows, is also a WWE commentator.

Mahomes said he had a blast ... but regrets that he didn't jump in the ring. Triple H agrees.

"Hey, @PatrickMahomes… you have an open invitation," Triple H wrote on X. "Let me know when."

"The @WWE was awesome and I wish I could've got in the ring..



I've seen enough to know that Jey Uso is good at getting out of those situations" @PatrickMahomes #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OK7VyaCZpE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 23, 2024 @PatMcAfeeShow

Just the thought had fans pumped, with one commenting ... "Need this NFL x WWE!"

Mahomes hasn't yet responded to Triple H's invite ... but he's a bit busy with practice (OTA's are going down in Kansas City), as the superstar quarterback, along with Travis Kelce and the boys prep for the upcoming season.

If Mahomes takes Triple H up on the offer, he won't be the first NFL player to do so. Rob Gronkowski, Lawrence Taylor, and Walter Payton are just a few of the NFL legends who graced the squared circle.