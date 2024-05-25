Red Lobster Restaurant Memorabilia Hits eBay Amid Bankruptcy

Folks are hoping Red Lobster's bankruptcy news might do them some financial good ... by selling off store memorabilia.

All sorts of goodies from the iconic seafood spot are up for grabs on eBay -- from a menu dating back to 1990, to an employee name tag, and even a kid's coloring book.

Some hefty brass door handles from one of their stores have also emerged on the online marketplace for a whopping $600 ... while on the other end, a tiny 3-inch-long sandwich pick is listed for $6.

This comes after bankruptcy news recently broke that RL had fallen victim to burdensome leases, high labor costs and its iconic all-you-can-eat shrimp deal.

The news came just days after 100 restaurants were reportedly temporarily closed, and nearly dozens of others were said to be fully shutting down.

In order to make some serious dough to repay its creditors, Red Lobster's also listed the entire contents of its closed restaurants on RestaurantEquipment.bid.