Red Lobster Left Behind Lots of Unhappy Customers on Mother's Day

Red Lobster The Place to Be on Mother's Day ... Customers Damn Near Riot

5/11/2020 6:40 AM PT
A modest Pennsylvania town's citizenry had a hankerin' for some unextraordinary shellfish for Mother's Day, so they flocked to their local Red Lobster ... which wasn't up to the task.

The chain location in Ross Township, PA was met with literally dozens (and quite possibly more) of would-be customers on Sunday, all of whom were there to pick up takeout orders they'd placed online -- either through the official company website or through a 3rd-party app.

Obviously, the restaurant wasn't seating people inside -- but it doesn't look like they were anticipating the virtual influx of business ... local reports say people waited hours in line just to get their Cheddar Bay Biscuits and lobster shell bibs. In fact, perhaps even more of them left empty-handed ... because the place closed before they could fill everyone's orders.

One reporter says many in the crowd were irate, and cops were called to settle everyone down. Fortunately, no arrests were made ... but still, crazy to think it got that out of hand.

As for RL -- the company says they're sorry some people decided to leave before being able to receive their food, and anyone who ordered through their channel will get a refund.

Everyone else has to kick rocks and take it up with Grubhub, or whatever else they used.

