Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Indy 500 Champ Alexander Rossi Breaks Down Milk Preferences For Race Celebration

IndyCar's Alexander Rossi Here's The Best Milk Moo-ve ... For Indy 500 Celebration

PUTTIN' MY BEST FOOT FORWARD
TMZSports.com

The 108th Indianapolis 500 is goin' down this weekend ... which means someone will be dousing themselves in cow juice to celebrate winning the whole thing -- and a former champ is giving TMZ Sports the lowdown on the best milk for the job!!

One of the coolest parts about the iconic race is the post-race festivities ... when the big winner chugs from a massive jug of dairy to commemorate the milestone.

Indy 500's Got Milk
Launch Gallery
Indy 500's Got Milk Launch Gallery
Getty

The Indiana Dairy Association works alongside the race organizers to keep the tradition alive ... with three options to choose from -- whole, 2% and skim.

Arrow McLaren driver Alexander Rossi -- who came in first back in 2016 -- explained there's one option that trumps the others ... at least, in one significant category.

alexander rossi winning the indy 500
Getty

"You have to designate your milk," Rossi told us this week. "The majority of people choose whole because it looks better in pictures when you pour it over yourself and everyone else."

Rossi ain't lying ... the IDA released the results of a Milk Preference Poll held with the drivers -- and 26 selected whole, while only seven went with either skim or 2%.

As for the race, Rossi also explained what it's like to return to the scene of his huge victory in 2016 ... saying he's hit with the memories every time he comes back to the facility -- both the good and the bad.

The race goes down on Sunday ... get that milk on ice!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later