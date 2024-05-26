Indy 500 Champ Alexander Rossi Breaks Down Milk Preferences For Race Celebration

Play video content TMZSports.com

The 108th Indianapolis 500 is goin' down this weekend ... which means someone will be dousing themselves in cow juice to celebrate winning the whole thing -- and a former champ is giving TMZ Sports the lowdown on the best milk for the job!!

One of the coolest parts about the iconic race is the post-race festivities ... when the big winner chugs from a massive jug of dairy to commemorate the milestone.

The Indiana Dairy Association works alongside the race organizers to keep the tradition alive ... with three options to choose from -- whole, 2% and skim.

Arrow McLaren driver Alexander Rossi -- who came in first back in 2016 -- explained there's one option that trumps the others ... at least, in one significant category.

"You have to designate your milk," Rossi told us this week. "The majority of people choose whole because it looks better in pictures when you pour it over yourself and everyone else."

Rossi ain't lying ... the IDA released the results of a Milk Preference Poll held with the drivers -- and 26 selected whole, while only seven went with either skim or 2%.

ICYMI:



26 drivers select WHOLE, 5 drivers select 2% and 2 drivers select SKIM in this year's #Indy500 Milk Preference Poll.



Our two Indiana dairy farmer "Milk Presenters" will be ready with all 3 options on ice!#WinnersDrinkMilk // https://t.co/mPMIlqAZAD pic.twitter.com/3494lSWsVZ — Indiana Dairy Assoc. (@INDairy) May 22, 2024 @INDairy

As for the race, Rossi also explained what it's like to return to the scene of his huge victory in 2016 ... saying he's hit with the memories every time he comes back to the facility -- both the good and the bad.