Guess Who This Memorable Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this radical kid showing off her chin boo-boo turned into a star, she was a child actress -- starting at just 4 years old -- hitting the ice skating rink and growing up with her two older sisters.

If you recall Jacob Elordi's performance in 'The Kissing Booth' then you definitely know this celeb! She also played Gypsy Rose Blanchard in "The Act." She may not be in the public eye too frequently, but she's got a whopping 19 million Instagram followers to support her thriving career!