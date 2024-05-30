Neymar Slashes Teammates Car Tires After Shoe Prank, Caught On Video!

Play video content Instagram / @neymarjr

PSA, prank Neymar at your own risk!

The soccer superstar literally slashed the tires of his teammate's car ... all after a harmless little prank.

Here's the deal ... Al-Hilal's left-back Renan Lodi was in good spirits after the team was named the Saudi Professional League champion this week, so he decided to have a little fun at Neymar's (he's recovering from an injury) expense.

On Wednesday, Lodi got a hold of Neymar's shoes and tied them together at the Al-Hilal training facility ... likely never thinking revenge would be so swift and severe -- and costly!

Cue video of Neymar -- the highest-scoring Brazilian player in Champions League history -- stabbing Lodi's car tires in the parking lot.

All Lodi could do was watch from afar (probably a smart move) ... and share a photo after the fact when the tires were being changed (hopefully Neymar paid).

Oh, and Lodi plans to retaliate ... ominously writing on IG, "Next season is long, I eagerly wait for your Rolls Royce!! 🖐️ 🖐️🔪💣"

Jokes aside, it's time for the Al-Halil soccer team to get serious ... as they face Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr for the King Cup of Champions Finals on Friday.