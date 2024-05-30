Neymar Slashes Teammates Car Tires After Shoe Prank, Caught On Video!
PSA, prank Neymar at your own risk!
The soccer superstar literally slashed the tires of his teammate's car ... all after a harmless little prank.
Here's the deal ... Al-Hilal's left-back Renan Lodi was in good spirits after the team was named the Saudi Professional League champion this week, so he decided to have a little fun at Neymar's (he's recovering from an injury) expense.
On Wednesday, Lodi got a hold of Neymar's shoes and tied them together at the Al-Hilal training facility ... likely never thinking revenge would be so swift and severe -- and costly!
Cue video of Neymar -- the highest-scoring Brazilian player in Champions League history -- stabbing Lodi's car tires in the parking lot.
All Lodi could do was watch from afar (probably a smart move) ... and share a photo after the fact when the tires were being changed (hopefully Neymar paid).
Oh, and Lodi plans to retaliate ... ominously writing on IG, "Next season is long, I eagerly wait for your Rolls Royce!! 🖐️ 🖐️🔪💣"
Jokes aside, it's time for the Al-Halil soccer team to get serious ... as they face Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr for the King Cup of Champions Finals on Friday.
In the meantime, DO NOT prank Neymar!