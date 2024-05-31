F1's Esteban Ocon Says He's Been Targeted With Abuse Online After Monaco Crash

F1 star Esteban Ocon is addressing the backlash he's faced after wrecking into Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly on the first lap of the Monaco Grand Prix ... saying he's been on the receiving end of some nasty abuse and negativity online.

It was a tough weekend for the 27-year-old French driver -- he was forced to retire after making contact with Gasly ... going airborne and damaging his car in the process.

Ocon admitted it was his fault for trying to pass Gasly when an opening wasn't available ... but despite owning up to the mistake, there were rumblings he could get benched over it all.

Now, Ocon is weighing in on all the chatter ... releasing a lengthy statement defending himself from the criticism he's faced.

"Much has been said in the aftermath of the Monaco Grand Prix," Ocon said on social media. "While I have received many messages of support, I have been deeply saddened by the amount of abuse and negativity that I have received online regarding my character, my driving, and my career."

"Thanks to the hard work, support, and sacrifices of many people, I’ve raced in over 140 Grands Prix so far since my debut in 2016. I have always been a tough competitor, and, like most drivers, I’ve had my share of incidents."

Ocon pointed out he's accustomed to driving "very close" to his teammates at the start of races -- leading to "tough battles" and "sometimes contact" -- but any narratives claiming he's tough to work with are flat-out wrong.

He further stated he has been nothing but professional at all times ... following orders and putting team goals over individual success. He also shared how thrilled he was that Alpine scored a point in the race with Gasly's 10th-place finish.

Speaking of, Ocon denied their longstanding rivalry plays into anything during races ... saying, "I respect Pierre as a teammate and as a competitor. We have always worked collaboratively and professionally inside the team, and this will continue to be the case."