Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Part Of $210 Million Investment In Alpine F1 Team

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are taking their on-field chemistry to a completely new sport -- the Kansas City Chiefs superstars are teaming up as investors in the Alpine Formula One team ... part of a massive, $210 million investment!!

Otro Capital announced a star-studded list of sports superstars that are joining its partnership with Alpine on Tuesday ... which includes the pair of two-time Super Bowl winners, golfer Rory McIlroy, boxer Anthony Joshua and soccer players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juan Mata.

Otro said it hopes the addition of popular athletes from all different parts of the sports world will bring new fans to Alpine ... and help in areas like media, tickets and merch.

Mahomes spoke about the business move ... saying, "I've always had a passion for all sports. The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn’t pass up."

"It's an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth."

Kelce added ... "I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1. Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership."

"It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together."