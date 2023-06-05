Formula One Auctioning Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Trophies For Italy Flood Relief

Wanna have a trophy case like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton?? Now's your chance ... 'cause Formula One is auctioning off awards from the canceled Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to support flood relief in Italy.

F1 is currently taking bids on some seriously rare, autographed items ... with all proceeds going to the Emilia-Romagna Region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection.

The 2023 pole position award, the first, second, third place and constructor trophies, as well as a podium bottle of champagne are all up for grabs ... but they're not gonna come cheap.

The pole position award is currently going for more than $47,000 ... and with the first place trophy getting nearly $25,000 in bids so far.

All drivers and team principals put their John Hancocks on each piece ... making them even cooler for any F1 fan's collection.

The May 21 race was scrapped due to severe rainfall that rocked the northern Italy area at the time ... with fears there was no way to safely host the weekend's festivities.

F1 has already stepped up to help recovery efforts ... with the org. donating 1 million euros last month.