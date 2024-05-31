Robert De Niro Stripped of Planned Award After Bashing Trump in NYC

Robert De Niro's latest round of Trump-bashing has cost him a new accolade -- 'cause an org says they're taking back what they planned to give him ... and they're citing his politics.

The actor was all set to receive an award next week in D.C. from the National Association of Broadcasters -- namely, the NAB Leadership Foundation's Service to America Award ... and it seems Bob's appearance in NYC this week pre-Trump conviction is the key issue here.

They say, "This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners."

The NAB adds ... "While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize."

Play video content TMZ.com

They finish by saying ... "To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event" Interestingly, RDN has already responded to this.

He told The Hill ... "I support the work of the NAB Leadership Foundation and would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for what the Foundation has done and will continue to do for the good of us all, and I wish them well for their continued good work."

Play video content TMZ.com

It's interesting that the NAB is yanking this from him -- especially since it's known how anit-Trump the guy is and has been for years now, not to mention being very outspoken on that.

On many occasions ... Bob has bashed the hell out of Trump, hurling multiple insults at him and his supporters -- but for some reason, it seems this time around, he went too far.