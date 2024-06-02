Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie, Michael Jackson's Newphew, Mercedes Mone

TMZ Live

DITCHING "PITT"
On "TMZ Live" Harvey and Babcock dive into Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh dropping "Pitt" from her last name.

TMZ on TV

JUST LIKE MIKE
Our "TMZ on TV" squad looks at pics of Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar turning into a "Thriller" zombie while shooting the MJ biopic.

TMZ Sports

CELEBRATING IN STYLE
And, pro wrestler Mercedes Moné hops on "TMZ Sports" to discuss winning the TBS Championship.

