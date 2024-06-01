TMZ TV Hot Takes: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez, Donald Trump, Gable Steveson

Things are heating up as June kicks off ... and, TMZ TV's no different. Check out our hottest stories from Friday.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live" Harvey and Babcock talk Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez holding hands in public ... though the light PDA's not masking the tension on their faces.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Hollywood hits back at former President Donald Trump after he's found guilty in New York on "TMZ on TV."

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And, "TMZ Sports" discusses the Buffalo Bills signing Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson,