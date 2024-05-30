TMZ TV Hot Takes: Diddy Grand Jury, Pope Francis Slur, Hayden Hopkins

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes Diddy Grand Jury Convened ... Pope Francis Slur, Hayden Hopkins

We're just getting over the hump in the week, but we're still rolling with some fire TV takes.

TMZ Live

GRAND JURY CONVENED
TMZ.com

Let's start out on "TMZ Live" ... where Harvey and Charles discussed the latest development in the Diddy saga -- namely, the fact that a grand jury has been convened in the ongoing federal investigation ... and that prosecutors are apparently bringing in witnesses to talk.

TMZ on TV

NO BIGGIE
TMZ.com

Next, we got "TMZ on TV" ... where the gang chopped it up about Pope Francis' gay slur, which landed him in hot water -- but which apparently wasn't a big deal for a gay priest.

TMZ Sports

YOU ARE ... NOT ... THE FATHER!!!
TMZSports.com

Finally, "TMZ Sports" ... where the boys unveiled who the father of Hayden Hopkins' baby is.

