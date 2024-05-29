TMZ TV Hot Takes: Robert De Niro, North West, Mike Tyson

Hope you're well rested from the holiday weekend ... because we have some TMZ TV Hot Takes to share.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up, on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down Robert De Niro's appearance outside Donald Trump's trial ... where the Oscar winner went toe-to-toe with supporters of 45.

TMZ TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Next up, on "TMZ TV," the gang discusses North West's singing debut at the Hollywood Bowl's production of "The Lion King" ... debating whether she deserved to get the gig or not.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mike and the boys spill all about Mike Tyson's recent health scare ... sharing an important update for the boxer.