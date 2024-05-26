TMZ TV Hot Takes: Brawl at Cannes, 'Wheel of Fortune,' Jaelan Phillips
TMZ TV Hot Takes Cannes Brawl ... 'Wheel of Fortune,' Jaelan Phillips
Another day, another chance to check out the best TMZ has to offer. Take a trip through our last week before the summer heat really kicks up.
TMZ Live
On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down the brawl between Travis Scott, Tyga, and Alexander "AE" Edwards at a Cannes Film Festival event.
TMZ on TV
Our "TMZ on TV" crew talks a wild answer on an episode of "Wheel of Fortune."
TMZ Sports
And, the "TMZ Sports" team talks NFLer Jaelan Phillips finding a wild iguana in his toilet!!!
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!