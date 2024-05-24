TMZ TV Hot Takes: Cassie Speaks Out, Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama

An eventful Thursday full of some of the biggest stories in entertainment ... and, TMZ's got you covered with the best clips from our day in television.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles look at Cassie breaking her silence over the video of Diddy assaulting her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Our "TMZ on TV" team breaks down Britney Spears' fully naked Instagram post.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And, Victor Wembanyama hits a trading card shop full of amazing finds from Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering and more.