Congressman John Rose's Son Steals Show With Silly Faces At House Speech

Play video content C-SPAN

Tennessee Congressman John Rose's son was ready for his close-up ... as you can see from this mega viral clip of him upstaging his dad on Capitol Hill.

Check out the clip -- 6-year-old Guy was bored outta his mind on Monday sitting behind dad as he spoke out against last week's hush money conviction of Donald Trump ... and resorts to making silly faces in full frame of the C-SPAN camera.

The little dude mischievously begins sticking out his tongue and dramatically rolling his eyes -- all made even more hilarious given the super serious nature of his dad's talk.

Guy -- who Rose shares with his wife Chelsea -- eventually grows bored ... partially making his way out of the shot to play with a toy -- although, at one point, he makes a cheeky return to flash everyone one more cheesy smile. Clearly, he knew he was on camera.

The clip drew over a million views online, and Rose himself took a break from campaigning for Trump's immunity against prison time to explain his son's shenanigans ... writing on X, "This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother."

Play video content CNN

Guy later leaned into his newfound fame ... showing off another silly face during a CNN interview with his dad Rose -- who revealed the lil' one took a power nap after doing all the heavy-duty work of entertaining everyone during the speech.