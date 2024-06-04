'Friday the 13th' Actor Erich Anderson Dead at 67 After Cancer Battle
Actor Erich Anderson, best known for his roles in "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter" and "Felicity," has died.
Erich's devastated wife, Saxon Trainor, confirmed the tragic news over the weekend ... revealing in a social media post, he had passed away Friday following a brutal struggle with cancer.
She wrote, "I am sharing my brother-in-law Michael O'Malley's words as I am too bereft now to write anything."
The brother-in-law's words read, "He had a long successful career as an actor -- he was on that old show 30 something; he was Felicity's father on 'Felicity;' he was killed in a basement in a Friday the 13th movie: he was on Star Trek and dozens of other shows."
The post concluded, "He was a smart and funny guy, a fantastic cook; he wrote three great novels which you can find on Amazon. I'll miss him but his ordeal is over."
The official 'Friday The 13th' X account paid tribute to him, writing, "RIP Erich Anderson. Rob Dier, Friday The 13th IV," alongside pictures of him from the '84 classic -- the fourth flick in the franchise.
Anderson's "Felicity" costar, Eve Gordon, also expressed disbelief, as she added, "I'm using the past tense. My friend, I hope I see you again in dreams and other dimensions. Fly high, my friend."
As well as playing Keri Russell's dad, Dr. Edward Porter, from 1998-2002 on "Felicity", Erich's acting resume also included TV roles in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "NYPD Blue," and "Melrose Place." He also starred in the movies "Bat*21" and "Infinity."
Erich is survived by his wife. He was 67.
RIP