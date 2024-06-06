Gunman Shoots at Passing Cars on Busy California Street, Kills Father of 4

Play video content

A gunman unloaded a full clip of bullets at passing cars on a busy California street -- and he ended up killing a dad ... something that was caught on video.

The horrifying incident played out in Riverside County Monday -- where law enforcement alleges 39-year-old Julio Rodarte opened fire at vehicles that were cruising down a road ... randomly shooting into traffic as he walked down the sidewalk in broad daylight.

Surveillance video shows the shooter opening fire with what looks to be a semiautomatic ... pointing at cars from close range and repeatedly pulling the trigger. At one point, you see him unload an entire magazine, tossing it to the ground before loading another clip.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the shooting happened during the morning commute ... deputies responded and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and multiple cars struck by bullets. Both gunshot victims were hospitalized and one died.

The victim who was killed was identified as a husband and father of four ... 42-year-old Victor Hugo Leon. His wife, Griselda Zepeda, told KTLA they had been married 13 years and he was on his way home from his overnight warehouse job when he was fatally shot.

A GoFundMe for Leon's family has been set up ... they're aiming to raise $20,000 for funeral costs and for his loved ones at large. So far, they've exceeded that goal ... with donations already at $36K.

The suspected shooter was ultimately arrested and booked on one count of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder. Meanwhile, the second victim is reportedly in stable condition. No word on what the motive might've been for this ... police are still investigating.

A rep for California Governor Gavin Newsom tells TMZ ... "This is a horrific and senseless incident, and yet another reminder of the heavy toll of the gun violence epidemic."