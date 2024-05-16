Mother of 9-Year-Old Who Dodged Bullets Says a Second Shooting Happened

The mother of the 9-year-old who was nearly shot while sitting on his couch in a harrowing video says the neighborhood's experienced another shooting since then ... which is wild.

Mary Jane Gonzales came on 'TMZ Live' Thursday to talk about the original incident ... and, she says it's not the only one -- 'cause her son was recently at a friend's down the street from their house when another shooting occurred since the one that went down May 1.

ICYMI ... multiple bullets ripped through the Gonzales family window in Fort Worth, TX during a drive-by shooting earlier this month -- and, though no one in the house was hit, some kids hanging out in the front were injured.

Mary Jane says her son was terrified during the second shooting, obviously ... and, she says it's been hard on the whole family. So, in other words -- he's gone through 2 shootings in 2 weeks.

Mary Jane addresses the other kids injured in the first shooting too here in our interview ... explaining how she rushed out to put pressure on their wounds afterward until paramedics could arrive and provide treatment.

As we reported ... her own son was able to walk away unscathed, but six other people were injured, including a toddler and her six-year-old brother.

And, MJG says ... she's still worried for her family's safety because she claims cops aren't providing her or the other families any meaningful updates -- so, they don't know how the investigation's proceeding.