Donald Trump Supporters Faint Outside Phoenix Rally, Get Medical Attention

Donald Trump Supporters Faint Outside Rally ... Extreme Heat The Cause

Getty/ABC15 Arizona Composite

Donald Trump's supporters started dropping left and right outside his Arizona rally this week ... fainting while waiting in line to get in -- with many saying extreme heat's to blame.

New video taken outside Dream City Church in Phoenix Thursday is making the rounds online showing paramedics running around the area to help out several people who appear overcome by the heat -- sitting close to 110 degrees.

Check out the clips ... Ben Brown -- a reporter for ABC15 in Phoenix -- posted video documenting the scene, including a clip showing one individual receiving an IV underneath a couple white pop-up tents.

Another clip also appears to show paramedics wheeling people off in stretchers ... with Brown saying he'd seen at least three people get taken off at that point. ABC is reporting at least 11 people were taken to the hospital due to heat exhaustion.

A local photographer captured snaps that he says are from the front entrance of the venue ... where at least two people seem to be collapsed.

Of course, DJT's holding a huge rally in the area tonight ... and, from the pics and vids, it looks like many people came out to support the former president amid his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Getty

45 was set to speak at 2 PM ... a couple clips are going around online right now -- and, Trump fired up the crowd too -- even getting an NSFW word chanted throughout the venue.

Seems the event went as planned ... and, hopefully, everyone who needed medical attention is doing alright.

