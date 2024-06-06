PA School Crossing Guard Arrested, Accused of Giving Kids Vapes, Edibles

A Pennsylvania crossing guard has drawn huge outrage -- this after she was arrested for allegedly giving drugs to middle schoolers and even smoking weed with one of them.

Cops in Delaware County handcuffed 26-year-old Kiara Lee, a Penn Wood Middle School employee, Tuesday ... after reports emerged witnesses had seen her giving children e-cigarettes and weed edibles.

There were loads of other similar claims against Lee -- one student's guardian said Lee had been giving their child vapes and marijuana edibles.

That's not all -- there are also claims Lee stayed in touch with a student through text messages, where they'd swap stories about munching on edibles.

Darby Borough Chief Joseph Gabe didn't mince words as he stated the obvious ... "While marijuana might not seem like a big deal to some folks in the community, I think we can all agree that crossing guards should not be providing narcotics -- even if it is 'just' marijuana -- to our kids."

Lee's facing serious charges: 2 felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, 2 misdemeanor counts of corruption of a minor, and 2 misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana.